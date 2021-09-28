SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.30

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 9700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.
The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $485.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,335.34 and a beta of 3.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26.
SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SD. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in SandRidge Energy by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,168,765 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,900,000 after purchasing an additional 301,403 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SandRidge Energy by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 416,846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 300,119 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,678,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $835,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SandRidge Energy by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 831,421 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 201,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.23% of the company’s stock.
About SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.
