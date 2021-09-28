SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.30

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 9700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $485.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,335.34 and a beta of 3.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter.

SandRidge Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SD. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in SandRidge Energy by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,168,765 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,900,000 after purchasing an additional 301,403 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SandRidge Energy by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 416,846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 300,119 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,678,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $835,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SandRidge Energy by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 831,421 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 201,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

About SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

