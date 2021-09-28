Saputo (TSE:SAP) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$41.00 to C$39.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Saputo traded as low as C$32.01 and last traded at C$32.16, with a volume of 32885 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.37.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAP. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Saputo from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Desjardins lowered their price target on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Saputo to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.25. The firm has a market cap of C$13.34 billion and a PE ratio of 24.85.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.24 billion. Equities analysts expect that Saputo Inc. will post 2.0199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

Saputo Company Profile (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

