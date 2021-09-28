Sasco Capital Inc. CT Sells 44,950 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT reduced its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,950 shares during the quarter. The Howard Hughes makes up about 2.2% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned 0.35% of The Howard Hughes worth $18,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 27,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 150,156 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,814,352.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $125,036.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of The Howard Hughes stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.04. 316,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1-year low of $55.96 and a 1-year high of $113.20. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.56 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.31.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 9.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

