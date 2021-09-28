SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,269 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.14% of SBA Communications worth $48,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 89.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,350,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,695 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,571,000 after acquiring an additional 956,026 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 990,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,841,000 after acquiring an additional 585,623 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 388.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 683,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,573,000 after acquiring an additional 543,282 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,045,816,000 after purchasing an additional 402,360 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBAC. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.75.

In other news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total transaction of $8,884,382.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $820,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBAC stock opened at $336.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.00 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $369.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.66.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

