Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.37. Schlumberger posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Schlumberger.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.84.

Shares of SLB opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average of $29.49. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schlumberger (SLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.