Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Gap Up to $34.51

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.51, but opened at $35.41. Scholastic shares last traded at $35.43, with a volume of 401 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -104.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.37. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $401.40 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHL. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 2.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 9.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Scholastic by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 4.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

