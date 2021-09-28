Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc to Issue Dividend of €0.02 (LON:SERE)

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 104.50 ($1.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,108. Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 56.60 ($0.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 112.70 ($1.47). The company has a market capitalization of £139.75 million and a P/E ratio of 7.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 105.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 101.54. The company has a quick ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.71.

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc is a UK closed-ended real estate investment company incorporated on 9 January 2015. Its investment manager is Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited. It invests in European growth cities, specifically institutional quality, income-producing commercial real estate in major Continental European cities and regions.

