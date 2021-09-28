Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Providence Wealth Advisors LLC

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $175,095,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,232,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,296,000 after buying an additional 1,302,137 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,330,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,107,000 after buying an additional 484,626 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 674,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,202,000 after buying an additional 150,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,130,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,113,000 after acquiring an additional 143,317 shares during the period.

SCHM stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.17. 7,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,408. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.62.

