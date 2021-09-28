Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 776,666 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,011 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $44,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 16.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,733,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 22.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,986 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.6% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its holdings in Comcast by 11.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 26,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.65. 251,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,459,713. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $255.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.74.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

