Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 3,583 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,032 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.0% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.07% of Costco Wholesale worth $130,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 149.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $379,695,000 after purchasing an additional 645,468 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,023,449,000 after purchasing an additional 593,908 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 436.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 691,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $243,880,000 after purchasing an additional 562,834 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,957,544 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $781,236,000 after purchasing an additional 342,513 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,703,360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,305,360,000 after purchasing an additional 329,423 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST stock traded down $7.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $452.62. The company had a trading volume of 16,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,775. The business has a 50-day moving average of $447.42 and a 200-day moving average of $401.01. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $470.49. The stock has a market cap of $200.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $399.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.73.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

