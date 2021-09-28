Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 663 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $178,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after buying an additional 145,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,160,892,000 after purchasing an additional 79,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,670,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,649,310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,899 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,789,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $89.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,731.98. 16,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,598. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,774.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,477.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,433.23 and a 12-month high of $2,925.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,846.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

