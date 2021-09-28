Scotia Capital Inc. Has $251.12 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,937,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151,524 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management makes up approximately 1.8% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $251,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $336,474,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,789,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,136,545,000 after buying an additional 4,864,610 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 43.9% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,694,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,246,000 after buying an additional 3,870,544 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $85,821,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 37.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,008,000 after buying an additional 1,530,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BAM shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

BAM traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.28. 36,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,649,220. The company has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $57.83.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is -433.33%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

