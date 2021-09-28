Scotia Capital Inc. Has $36.92 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 22.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $36,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 123.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,187,853,000 after acquiring an additional 592,422 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,446 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,791,000 after purchasing an additional 361,625 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Shopify by 207.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $528,766,000 after buying an additional 323,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $337,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.53.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $70.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,373.81. 38,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,450. The stock has a market cap of $171.40 billion, a PE ratio of 74.54, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $875.00 and a twelve month high of $1,650.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,512.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1,341.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

