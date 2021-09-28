Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is Barings LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Barings LLC lessened its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,675 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 12,944 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for 1.6% of Barings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Barings LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $69,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,213 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,231,584,000 after purchasing an additional 188,500 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,812,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,694,635,000 after acquiring an additional 209,239 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 30.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,288,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,177,550,000 after acquiring an additional 998,983 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 520.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $918,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,205,370 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $715,535,000 after acquiring an additional 60,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.42.

SEA stock traded down $21.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $314.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,958. The firm has a market cap of $161.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.14 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $315.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $153.86 and a twelve month high of $359.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

