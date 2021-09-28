SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 204 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.83.

GD stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.69. The company has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $206.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

