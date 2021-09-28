SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 0.7% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,378,434. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.94. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The firm has a market cap of $113.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

