SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,310 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.17.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total value of $86,736,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,227,207. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.87 and its 200-day moving average is $141.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $394.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

