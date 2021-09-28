SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $5.44 Million Stake in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,286 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,075 shares during the period. Southern First Bancshares makes up 0.7% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.35% of Southern First Bancshares worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 2.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 399,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 94.2% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 461,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,584,000 after buying an additional 223,600 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 12.4% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 5,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 32.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rudolph G. Johnstone III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SFST stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.06. 9,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,236. The company has a market capitalization of $419.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average is $50.84. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $25.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 13.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

