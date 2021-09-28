SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,390 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.19. 190,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,637,763. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $183.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.13.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

