Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Upgraded to Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $2.50.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SEEL. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.46.

SEEL stock opened at $2.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $244.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 3.05. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.38.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seelos Therapeutics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,585,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,549,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $767,000. 39.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

