Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Down 8%

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) traded down 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.76 and last traded at $33.83. 7,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 528,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.76.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SEER shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Get Seer alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a PE ratio of -13.80.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 million. On average, research analysts expect that Seer, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of Seer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $395,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,434.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Seer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Seer by 284.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Seer by 103,840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Seer by 249.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Seer Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.