Sei Investments Co. Makes New $135,000 Investment in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSM. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 21.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FSM opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.75 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

