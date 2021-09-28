Sei Investments Co. Purchases New Shares in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 42,765 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VSTM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.69.

Verastem stock opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. Verastem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.23 million, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 9.01.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 35.48% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

