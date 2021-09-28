Sei Investments Co. Sells 3,652 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 24.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HONE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,429,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,520,000 after acquiring an additional 45,109 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,633,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,414,000 after acquiring an additional 378,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ HONE opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $54.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE).

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.