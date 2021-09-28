Sei Investments Co. Sells 7,971 Shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,971 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in DHI Group were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHX. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DHI Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,486,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after purchasing an additional 153,703 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in DHI Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in DHI Group by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,110,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 655,273 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DHI Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHX stock opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. DHI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $228.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.49.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The firm had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.71 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DHI Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

