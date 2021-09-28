Sei Investments Co. Takes Position in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Epizyme in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Epizyme in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Epizyme in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Epizyme by 16.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Epizyme by 58.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Epizyme alerts:

EPZM has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Epizyme presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $555.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43. Epizyme, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 216.16% and a negative net margin of 788.60%. The company’s revenue was up 427.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Epizyme Profile

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.