Sei Investments Co. Trims Holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,576 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 250,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Atul Pande bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George V. Migausky purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 30,247 shares of company stock worth $243,805 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMVT. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Immunovant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Immunovant stock opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $53.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Equities analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

