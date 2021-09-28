Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Major Shareholder Acquires $2,567,970.60 in Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 27,822 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.30 per share, with a total value of $2,567,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 32,602 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.83 per share, for a total transaction of $2,993,841.66.

On Monday, September 20th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 36,105 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.63 per share, for a total transaction of $3,236,091.15.

On Friday, September 17th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 60,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.62 per share, with a total value of $5,497,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 35,824 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.01 per share, with a total value of $3,331,990.24.

On Monday, September 13th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 24,741 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $2,232,380.43.

On Thursday, September 9th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 38,658 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.21 per share, with a total value of $3,525,996.18.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 27,427 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.16 per share, for a total transaction of $2,417,964.32.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 60,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.11 per share, for a total transaction of $5,286,600.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 16,883 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.26 per share, with a total value of $1,473,210.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 22,608 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.35 per share, with a total value of $1,974,808.80.

Sensient Technologies stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,228. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.23.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.81 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,275,000 after acquiring an additional 40,466 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 18.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after acquiring an additional 25,663 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 74,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 1,520.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 440,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,338,000 after acquiring an additional 413,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

