Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 215.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 8.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 2,318.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 42.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,798,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,406,000 after purchasing an additional 536,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the second quarter worth $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $7,030,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,344.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 150,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $9,649,786.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 330,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,197,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 453,103 shares of company stock worth $28,843,010 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International stock opened at $61.26 on Tuesday. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $41.14 and a twelve month high of $65.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

