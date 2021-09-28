Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in DexCom by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in DexCom by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of DexCom by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom stock opened at $549.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.19. The company has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $579.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.02 million. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.25.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total transaction of $3,866,031.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,017 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.36, for a total transaction of $1,633,283.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,240 shares of company stock worth $23,891,179 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.