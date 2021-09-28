Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.87 Million Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 10,267 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 64.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.78.

BBY stock opened at $110.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.91 and a 200-day moving average of $114.77.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $642,736. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

