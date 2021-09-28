Shell Asset Management Co. Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 96.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Moderna by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $408.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.78. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.49 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $165.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.76, for a total value of $2,085,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,226,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,138,927.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,000 shares of company stock valued at $119,699,120 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

