Shell Asset Management Co. Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,316 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 32.6% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 88,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,236,000 after buying an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Atmos Energy by 13.3% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 715,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,769,000 after buying an additional 83,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 7.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $87.58 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

