Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,100 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,624 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Credicorp during the first quarter worth $72,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Credicorp by 78.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Credicorp during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,908,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,776,000 after acquiring an additional 259,087 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. downgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.43.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $114.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.29 and a 200-day moving average of $122.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $88.67 and a 12-month high of $169.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). Credicorp had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $924.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

