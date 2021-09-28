Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,187 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 199.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 325.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 40.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $103.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.71. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $104.73. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

