Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 504,025 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,427 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.41% of Shopify worth $736,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 60.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP stock opened at $1,443.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.54, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,512.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,341.35. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $875.00 and a 1 year high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. On average, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush upped their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.53.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

