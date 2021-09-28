Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.57

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.57 and last traded at $22.68, with a volume of 4045 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.53.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.49.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences Inc will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

About Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

