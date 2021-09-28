Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $37.66

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.66 and last traded at $38.67, with a volume of 624 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.22.

SLP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.06. The company has a market cap of $778.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 25.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $586,505.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,443,657 shares in the company, valued at $209,251,808.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $395,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,060 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 284.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Simulations Plus by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 46.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

