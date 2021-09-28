Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.82). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sio Gene Therapies.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16).

Several research firms have commented on SIOX. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.35.

SIOX traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 12,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,185. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36. The company has a market cap of $166.31 million and a P/E ratio of -2.73. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $5.74.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 32,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

