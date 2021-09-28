Skba Capital Management LLC Has $6.73 Million Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Skba Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Lear worth $6,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lear by 61.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lear during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lear by 325.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Lear during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 2,337.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEA traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,453. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.30 and its 200-day moving average is $175.32. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $106.48 and a 1 year high of $204.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.14) EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.67.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

