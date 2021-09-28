Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 10,900 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Skba Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 22.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for approximately 1.8% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 18.7% in the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 172,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,042,000 after acquiring an additional 27,147 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 6.2% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Cummins by 40.0% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,137,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.96. 6,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,561. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.56 and its 200 day moving average is $247.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.51 and a 12-month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.69.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

