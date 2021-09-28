Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 13,300 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Skba Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up 2.6% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $13,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 28.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 69,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.05. The company had a trading volume of 108,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,199,202. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.50 and a 200 day moving average of $84.08. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

