Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Skba Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RDN. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 437,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Radian Group by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 66,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,275,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,351 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 33,058 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 45.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 699,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,271,000 after purchasing an additional 218,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $336,692.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RDN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.79. The company had a trading volume of 32,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,610. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average is $23.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $291.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.20 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 39.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

