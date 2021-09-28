Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 6,700 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Skba Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 20.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 142,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,339,000 after acquiring an additional 30,216 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,426,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in 3M by 0.9% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 7,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in 3M by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,029,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $800,477,000 after buying an additional 225,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

MMM traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $180.41. 62,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,476,692. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.47. 3M has a 52-week low of $156.13 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

