Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 91,360 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Skba Capital Management LLC reduced its position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,360 shares during the period. VEREIT comprises approximately 2.0% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Skba Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of VEREIT worth $10,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 828.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 627.5% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get VEREIT alerts:

VER stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.65. 77,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,757. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day moving average is $46.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $50.97.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VER shares. Capital One Financial cut shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.