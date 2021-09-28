SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Plans $0.30 Monthly Dividend

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.303 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

SL Green Realty has decreased its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of 456.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $6.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.2%.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Shares of SLG opened at $74.72 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.40. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SL Green Realty stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,788 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.44% of SL Green Realty worth $80,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.90.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.