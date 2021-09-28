SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.90.

SLG stock opened at $74.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 501.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

