SmartKey (SKEY) Market Capitalization Tops $34.77 Million

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. During the last seven days, SmartKey has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. One SmartKey coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000462 BTC on major exchanges. SmartKey has a market capitalization of $34.77 million and $1.24 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00054546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00121583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011514 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00044062 BTC.

SmartKey Profile

SmartKey is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

SmartKey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartKey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

