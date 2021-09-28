Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Acquired by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,259 shares during the quarter. Smith & Wesson Brands makes up approximately 1.2% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.41% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $6,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWBI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 63.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

In other news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith & Wesson Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

SWBI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.74. 6,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,146. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.59 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 109.23% and a net margin of 25.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.