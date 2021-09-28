Smoothy (SMTY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.43 Million

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Smoothy has a total market cap of $776,143.61 and approximately $1.43 million worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Smoothy has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Smoothy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00065968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00101774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00137250 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,389.18 or 1.00079728 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,917.92 or 0.06889143 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.85 or 0.00804732 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.